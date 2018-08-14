Rest In Peace: Pregnant Reality TV Producer Lyric McHenry Dead At 26

Lyric McHenry Found Dead In The Bronx In Suspected Overdose

We are sad to report reality TV producer Lyric McHenry has passed away after a suspected overdose.

According to the NY Daily News, the 26-year-old was found wearing a pajama top and underwear, sprawled out on a sidewalk “in a desolate part of the Bronx” earlier today, August 14. McHenry, who was 20 weeks pregnant, had bruised knees but no other injuries, the site states, and was allegedly in possession of a “small ziplock bag containing cocaine.”

She was reportedly rushed to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, where she passed away. The site goes on to say that “just hours before she was discovered, McHenry posted videos on Instagram partying at the Frederick Hotel, the SoHo Grand and Dream Downtown in lower Manhattan. An autopsy was scheduled to determine what led to her death.”

Back in 2016, McHenry and her sister produced a show called EJNYC for EJ Johnson. A Stanford graduate, McHenry also served as an associate producer for Complex Networks before going on to freelance. She’d also worked on Obama’s presidential campaign at just 15 years old.

Hit the flip to see a few of her final online moments. May she rest in peace.