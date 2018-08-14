The Nastiest, Pettiest Celebrity Breakups That Were MAD Uncomfortable To Watch

1 of 7 ❯ ❮

of 7

These Celebrity Breakups Were Super Uncomfortable For Us To Watch Nicki Minaj and Safaree have had us entertained all day long by airing out each others’ dirty laundry. But they aren’t the first, and certainly won’t be the last to throw their ex under the bus as the rest of watch and eat our popcorn. Hit the flip to see some of the pettiest celebrity breakups that made us all uncomfortable watching.

Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian Whew, chile. The ghettoness of D.C. and the cluelessness of Calabasas were on full display during Rob and Chyna’s tumultuous beef. And we got to see every single uncomfortable second play out on Instagram.

Kanye West vs. Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Kanye tries to act like his love for Amber doesn’t run deep, but back in 2016 (one year after he married Kim K.) he’d talk about Muva any chance he got. That lead to one of the biggest breakup beefs that social media has ever seen. Probably still pettiest in history.

Nicki Minaj Vs. Meek Mill Nicki and Meek tried to keep their split on the DL, but things got real shady in the Summer of 2017 when they both exchanged not-so-subtle disses about each other via Instagram. You may recall Meek calling out women with “…fake skin color … fake weaves…. fake ass … fake mileage … fake nails…. fake friends etc … can somebody speak up.”

The Dream Vs. Christina Milian Back in 2010, we watched The Dream’s marriage to Christina Milian crumble right before our eyes. The racy photos of him being intimate with his assistant, Melissa Santiago, were plastered all over the Internet for the world to see. Needless to say, Christina found out with the rest of us and their marriage ended shortly after.

Big Sean Vs. Naya Rivera Grant it, we all knew that Naya could get a little cray — but the media mayhem following her split from Sean proved that she was way more looney than folks assumed. She wrote a whole book detailing the times the rapper cheated on her with Ariana Grande and was even arrested on misdemeanor battery charges shortly after her relationship with Sean.

Blac Chyna Vs. Tyga & Kylie Jenner Once Tyga started dating Kylie following his split with Chyna, him and Chyna’s relationship went from horrible to much worse. Chyna pulled out all the petty stops and dragged Tyga to filth for months. Poor Kylie caught some stray bullets too — but we learned all we know about Tyga’s financial status all from this beef.