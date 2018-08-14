OMG: Angry Teen Kills 7-Year-Old Nephew After He Asked Her To Play Video Games

A Family Scuffle Ends In Tragedy

Everyone risks losing their cool when it comes to annoying younger relatives, but one 16-year-old girl proved what can happen when you take things way too far.

In Colorado, Jennie Bunsom was arrested for allegedly killing her 7-year-old nephew Jordan Vong, according to Fox31. She was charged as an adult for first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder of a person under the age of 12 by a person in a position of trust.

Jennie Bunsom, 16, has officially been charged as an adult in the death of her 7 yo nephew, Jordan Vong. She faces 2 counts of 1st degree murder. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/ykuliZzZ8f — Jamie Leary (@JamieALeary) August 14, 2018

Bunsom lived in the basement of Vong’s family house. According to her arrest affidavit, the whole tragic incident happened on August 6.

Bunsom was upset after a fight with her girlfriend right when Vong came downstairs asking her to play video games with him.

Bunsom told Vong to go upstairs, but instead, he went and sat on her bed. This pushed Bunsom’s anger and she said she pushed the 7-year-old off her bed, causing him to hit his face on the floor.

