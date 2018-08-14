BOSSIP First Look: “Bottle Elite” Is The Show That Will Have You Ready To Sip A Bartender’s Bathwater

New Reality Series Follows Famous Bartenders From NY Strip Club

BOSSIP has the exclusive first look from Phoenixx Digital Studios’ new series executive produced by Charlamagne tha God.

The series, Bottle Elite, is a reality show centered around popular New York gentleman’s club, Starlets. Instead of the dancers, the show focused on the bartenders — who have risen to social influence and have been connected to some of this year’s biggest celebrity cheating scandals (e.g. Tristan Thomas, Kevin Hart, T.I. etc.).

We’re particularly excited about this one because it’s from the same producers as “Charli Knows Best,” a show you’ll be seeing very soon on BOSSIP!