Delicia Cordon Says LaSean McCoy Illegally Kicked Her Out Of His House (Exclusive)

LaSean McCoy’s Ex Gal Pal Delicia Cordon Said The Player Set Her Up To Be Robbed & Beaten

LaSean McCoy’s ex-girlfriend accused the NFL player of illegally throwing her out of the home they once shared while they fought over the pending eviction in court.

Delicia Cordon said McCoy changed the locks on the Atlanta-area home – where she still has a bunch of her stuff – around Aug. 6, a move Cordon said was illegal because they are still duking it out in court over whether or not she can stay in the home.

The day after he locked her out, she left for good, her court papers state, but left behind personal property like pictures of her kids and her son’s stuff. She said McCoy also attempted an illegal eviction earlier this summer, damaging Cordon’s stuff and failing to return furniture worth almost $11,000.

However, McCoy went on the offensive and accused Cordon of swiping his Kobe Bryant sneakers from the house, which a lawyer for Cordon denied.

Lawyers for the pair are scheduled to go in front of a judge sometime Tuesday, but McCoy’s attorney Michael LaScala told us that McCoy would not appear.

Last week, Cordon has filed a separate suit against for pro-baller ex-lover, accusing him of setting her up to be robbed and assaulted at the home in question last month. McCoy has not responded to Cordon’s allegations in either case.

Cordon wants her stuff back, money for the items she said were damaged when he first tried to evict her as well as her lawyer’s fees paid.