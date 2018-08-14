Musical Messiness: Actor Aundre Dean Addresses Alleged Affair With Pepa On New EP “Resilient”

Actor Linked To Pepa Addresses Alleged Affair On EP After Being Exposed By Ex-Wife

Do y’all remember Aundre Dean, the actor who was recently “allegedly” exposed by his ex-wife on social media for stepping out with Pepa of Salt’N’Pepa?

Last week he dropped an E.P. titled ‘Resilient.’ Dean actually opens up about the entire situation on his song “Task Tough,” rapping,

“You chose beef but I’m no chicken, I just let it go but Ima let you know you ate me up with every post—These boys tryna bring me down but the task tough.”

You can listen to the project HERE

Anybody planning to check out his musical diary?