Jessica Dime Called Out Nicki, And The Barbz Tried To Drag Her But Does THIS Prove Ms. Minaj Is Shook?!
- By Bossip Staff
Jessica Dime Vs. Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj was certainly let the chopper spray at any and everybody on Tuesday: Safaree, Tyga and their hairlines all caught the chopper from Ms. Onika. One woman who inserted herself win the drama was reality star Jessica Dime, who got offended at Nicki shading her reality show checks. Here’s her response:
She was certainly respectful at first but things definitely escalated.
Nicki had been wanting smoke with everyone all day, so why wouldn’t she with Jessica Dime? Well, for one, Ms. Dime has hands and she WILL run up if need be. But that shouldn’t bother Nicki, should it? Well, hit the flip for the reason some people think Ms. Minaj is hiding from the smoke, plus all the Barbz coming for Jessica Dime.