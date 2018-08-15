Jessica Dime Called Out Nicki, And The Barbz Tried To Drag Her But Does THIS Prove Ms. Minaj Is Shook?!

Jessica Dime Vs. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj was certainly let the chopper spray at any and everybody on Tuesday: Safaree, Tyga and their hairlines all caught the chopper from Ms. Onika. One woman who inserted herself win the drama was reality star Jessica Dime, who got offended at Nicki shading her reality show checks. Here’s her response:

Yoooo @nickiminaj damn what’s crummy about VH1 checks? — JESSICA DIME (@I_amdimepiece) August 14, 2018

She was certainly respectful at first but things definitely escalated.

Damn I love Nicki but wasn’t she just on black ink ? All money spend you can’t shit on our hustle. Everybody gotta start somewhere ! Didn’t she ?? — JESSICA DIME (@I_amdimepiece) August 14, 2018

I JUST HOPE SHE KEEP THIS SAME ENERGY WHEN WE RUN INTO EACH OTHER .. CAUSE WE WILL. 😊 — JESSICA DIME (@I_amdimepiece) August 14, 2018

Mane @nickiminaj wanna be street so bad kinda like Newnew on ATL 😭 go be a pop star. Everybody ain’t street that’s why they made side walks. — JESSICA DIME (@I_amdimepiece) August 15, 2018

Nicki had been wanting smoke with everyone all day, so why wouldn’t she with Jessica Dime? Well, for one, Ms. Dime has hands and she WILL run up if need be. But that shouldn’t bother Nicki, should it? Well, hit the flip for the reason some people think Ms. Minaj is hiding from the smoke, plus all the Barbz coming for Jessica Dime.