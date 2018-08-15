Atlanta Blerds: Join King T’Challa At The Black Panther “Blue Lights In The Basement” DragonCon Kickoff Party On Aug. 30th!

DragonCon Features Black Panther “Blue Lights In The Basement” Party

The Honorable King invites you to his Black Panther Blue Lights in the Basement Party! In keeping with the spirit of inclusion, all are welcome (yes even DC).

Join us around the Soul Stone and get down to the sounds of some old-school R&B, funk, and other grooves guaranteed to make you move. And if you are bad…be in costume. If you are SUPER bad…adapt your favorite cosplay to the 70’s soul time period and strut it across the stage. So get up off of that thang and dance to Infinity. His Majesty wishes all of the Dragon’s people…Peace, Love, and Wakanda Forever.

The event will take place August 30th (Day 1 of Dragon*Con) at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis at 9:00 PM. You can snag your tickets for the event HERE, and simply join your fellow Wakandans for a vibranium-powered Soul Train groove, or make this just one of the bad and blerdy activities you get into over Dragon*Con weekend.

Getty/Marvel/Disney