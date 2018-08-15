Check Out The First Two Episodes Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3’s Show Within The Show, 90’s Reboot “Kev’yn” [Video]

In this day and age of 90’s reboots popping up left and right, of course, the crew on “Insecure” is being nostalgic for their favorite 90’s sitcom, ‘Kev’yn,’ which stars some of your favorite faces from REAL 90’s comedy. First, we were shown an OG episode of the show…

Before Issa hit us with the reboot later in the episode.

We’re definitely looking forward to more episodes of this in the background of Issa n’em’s drama…

HBO