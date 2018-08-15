Queen Lies? DJ Self Recounts “Real” Nicki Minaj Story — DJ Envy Threatens Radio Blackball Over Onika’s Threats

DJ Self Finally Tells His Side Of Nicki Minaj’s Rant

DJ Self took to radio last night to defend his whole existence from Nicki Minaj and her hundreds of minions after she blasted him in tweets. The NYC DJ, in his defense says NONE of what Nicki alleged happened, ever happened.

“I did not ask her for a hug, I did not ask her for a drop…I did not speak to her while she was at the station.” Self also addresses the “conversation about HER”, who folks assumed was about Cardi B — he says that’s a fable.

“I don’t understand why she would lie”. Self says he has about 40 or so witness to corroborate his story…

Here is the entire audio, starting at the :28 second mark:

Do YOU believe Self is lying or telling the truth?

Earlier in the day, DJ Envy showed solidarity with DJ Self. Envy says it’s wack Nicki threatened Self over his opinion (if that happened) and threatened to stop playing her music! Hit the flip to listen.