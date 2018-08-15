Show Stoppin’ Sorcery: Danity Kane Reuniting As Trio — And Everyone Looks DIFFERENT

Danity Kane Reunite For Short Tour

Dawn and Dumblonde (aka Aubrey O’Day and Shannon Bex) are reuniting for fans at Danity Kane again – but these aren’t the same show stoppers!

This time around, they’re DK3, a trio. Former members Audrea and D.Woods previously quit to group back in 2014, so it seems like that chapter is finished. Fans went crazy in the comments after Dawn, Shannon and Aubrey shared news of their tour and hinting at new music coming. Will YOU be paying attention?

Oh yea, did we mention that everyone looks really different — especially Dawn and Aubrey who had been knifing themselves up? Hit to flip to see DK3 tour faces.