LaSean McCoy & Delicia Cordon Make A Deal On Eviction Case That May Have Triggered Armed Robbery & Beat Down (Exclusive)

NFL Player To Return Ex Gal Pal’s Property As Part Of Settlement Deal

Warring exes LaSean McCoy and Delicia Cordon have inked a deal in their contentious eviction case.

McCoy sued his ex Cordon earlier this year, accusing her of effectively squatting with her children in his mansion after they’d broken up. Cordon fired back and said that he illegally evicted her, changing the locks on the home while the case was still pending.

While the case made its way through the courts, armed men burst into the home, robbing and pistol-whipping Cordon. Cordon has blamed McCoy for orchestrating the incident, though the NFL player has denied any wrongdoing.

Lawyers for both sides were in Fulton County Court Tuesday for a hearing, where they both agreed to a settlement deal that closed the case.

Under the deal, McCoy agreed to Cordon, along with a Sheriff’s deputy, to retrieve her property from the home next week, including pictures of her kids, her son’s jewelry and a Christmas tree.

In return, Cordon agreed to drop her countersuit against McCoy and instead address those allegations in another lawsuit that she filed last week that blames McCoy for setting her up for the theft and assault.

