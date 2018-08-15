In White Hooded Folks News: Topher Grace’s Blackkklansman Role Leads To Threatening Phone Calls

Image via Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Topher Grace Receives Threatening Phone Calls Over Blackkklansman

As we mentioned a few days ago, Topher Grace might have played his role in Spike Lee’s new flick Blackkklansman a lil’ too well.

According to TMZ, Topher received a threatening phone call from an anonymous stranger who was VERY angry with the actor for putting race relations in America in jeopardy.

News flash, race relations are already tense and have been for a long time.

The caller allegedly hurled anti-gay slurs and Topher and clearly wanted all of the smoke based on the police report. Because of the nature of the call, cops are investigating this as a potential hate crime.

THIS is how good Blackkklansman is. Go see it.