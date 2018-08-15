YG, 2 Chainz, & Big Sean Take “Big Bank” To The ‘Tonight Show’ Stage [Video]

YG, Big Sean, & 2 Chainz Perform “Big Bank” For The Tonight Show Audience

After some troubles at the airport for YG, the whole crew ended up making it to Rockefeller Center for a performance of his summer banger, “Big Bank.” The Bompton rapper was joined by collaborators 2 Chainz and Big Sean for their respective verses, and the whole crew killed the performance for the lucky Tonight Show audience.

Peep the entire thing down below.