Travis Scott Splits $100k Amongst Fans Leaving Broke Twitter With Outstretched Hands

Parched Peasants Entered Sicko Mode

With one tweet, Travis Scott announced that he would open up the heavens of his fat bank account and pour blessings that fans were definitely ready to receive.

On Tuesday, the rapper said he had $100k just lying around that he would divide amongst the “ragers” if they dropped him their Cash App tag and a lyric from his album Astroworld.

SO I KNOW ITS HARD FOR THE KIDS

SO I DECIDED TO UNLOAD MY BANK ACCOUNT ON U GUYS. IM BUSTING DOWN $100,000 AND GIVING AWAY TO ANY FANS THAT CAN TWEET ME THERE CASH TAG WITH LYRICS FROM ASTRO. GANG !! pic.twitter.com/7o3KlxnTm2 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 14, 2018

Of course, fans didn’t waste any time opening their ears, pulling up their Genius.com tabs, and reciting lines.

With the cherry-on-top Cash App tag, a few lucky ragers were blessed.

Some with a modest offering…

Check ur account just dropped a lite 50 for ya https://t.co/n1ok11UMQz — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 14, 2018

And others with $1k to start a dream…

Love ur life kid pic.twitter.com/fT2nHDzT7u — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 15, 2018

But of course, Travis couldn’t lend all his coins to the masses.

Thus, many fans were left salty.

Me when i refresh my cash app and @trvisXX hasnt sent me anything #ASTROWORLD pic.twitter.com/O1IKZM6foi — honey (@shyylen) August 15, 2018

