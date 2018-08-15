Travis Scott Splits $100k Amongst Fans Leaving Broke Twitter With Outstretched Hands
Parched Peasants Entered Sicko Mode
With one tweet, Travis Scott announced that he would open up the heavens of his fat bank account and pour blessings that fans were definitely ready to receive.
On Tuesday, the rapper said he had $100k just lying around that he would divide amongst the “ragers” if they dropped him their Cash App tag and a lyric from his album Astroworld.
Of course, fans didn’t waste any time opening their ears, pulling up their Genius.com tabs, and reciting lines.
With the cherry-on-top Cash App tag, a few lucky ragers were blessed.
Some with a modest offering…
And others with $1k to start a dream…
But of course, Travis couldn’t lend all his coins to the masses.
Thus, many fans were left salty.
