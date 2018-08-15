Watch Jack Harlow’s Very Very Wavy “SUNDOWN” Video

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

Jack Harlow “SUNDOWN” Video

Rising star Jack Harlow (Kentucky stand up!) could be described as Asher Roth‘s cooler, triller little brother or just the hottest new rapper you’re just now hearing about with an effortless flow that shines on the very wavy “SUNDOWN” and its even wavier video.

Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Jack Harlow’s “SUNDOWN” video on the flip.

Check his sure-to-be fire “Loose” tape this Friday!

Feature photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1661130/watch-jack-harlows-very-very-wavy-sundown-video/
PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Entertainment, For Discussion, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus