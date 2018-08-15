Sunken Love: Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Swirl Vacay Pics From Trip With Trystin’ Thompson
Khloe Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Had A Weekend Vacation With Their NBA Boyfriends
Despite being plagued with MORE RUMORS of Tristan trystin’ behind her back again, Khloe Kardashian continued to stand by her man. The reality star took to IG to share photos from a weekend trip to Punta Mita that she recently enjoyed along with sister Kendall Jenner and their boyfriends Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons and some other friends.
Funny that she buried the pic with Tristan so deep in the slide show riiiiiight? Casa Aramara looks amazing though. Kinda makes ya wanna be friends with Joe Francis.
Kendall also shared some photos. She and Ben Simmons are said to be pretty inseparable these days. Kinda crazy considering Ben was with Tinashe so recently while Kendall was with Blake Griffin not long ago either. Guess you do what you want when you poppin’ though riiiiiight?
Ben didn’t share any coupled up pics but he did post this shot of himself playing tennis in paradise. Do you think he and Kendall make a good match?
Hit the flip for more.
The views were definitely beautiful. Kendall was the crew’s official cloud photographer.
See what we mean?
Tristan hasn’t posted any pics yet but he did post a video from his camp in Toronto where it was alleged he was getting his creep on last week.
If he had a guilty conscience we sure couldn’t tell. He was photographed on a jetski having a blast, while Khloe seemed to be trying to shield herself from the sun with a hat. Wonder if baby True was along for the trip or left back home with Lovie aka grandma Kris Jenner.
Check out more photos from the Punta Mita vacation below: