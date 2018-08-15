Silver (Hair) Lining: Safaree Says He Made THIS Much Off Surgical Scalp Replacement Referrals After Nicki Minaj Fried His Follicles

Image via Getty

Safaree Says He Made Money After Twitter War With Nicki Minaj

Twitter is still smoldering after Nicki Minaj came through like Khaleesi riding Drogon into a pack of Lannisters to scorch all the earth atop Safaree’s bloodclaat headtop.

Hairline jokes were flying so fast it was hard to keep up with all the memes and shady tweets. However, there was a silver lining to Safaree’s mane being maimed…

No joke I made 30k today just by referring ppl to the doctor who did my hairline … Thank youuu all.. the funny thing is it's never been a secret dat pic is 7 years old 😩😂but I'll be posting more info about my doctor later.. thank y'all internet — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 15, 2018

Hey, Nicki Minaj can make all the jokes she wants to about us if it means a random $30,000 hitting our bank account.

