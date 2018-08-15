Silver (Hair) Lining: Safaree Says He Made THIS Much Off Surgical Scalp Replacement Referrals After Nicki Minaj Fried His Follicles
- By Bossip Staff
Safaree Says He Made Money After Twitter War With Nicki Minaj
Twitter is still smoldering after Nicki Minaj came through like Khaleesi riding Drogon into a pack of Lannisters to scorch all the earth atop Safaree’s bloodclaat headtop.
Hairline jokes were flying so fast it was hard to keep up with all the memes and shady tweets. However, there was a silver lining to Safaree’s mane being maimed…
Hey, Nicki Minaj can make all the jokes she wants to about us if it means a random $30,000 hitting our bank account.
Maybe Nicki really is a generous Queen, because her brat behavior appears to be putting money in Safaree’s pocket lol.
Hate it or love it?