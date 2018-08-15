Tessa Thompson To Voice Lady In Disney’s ‘Lady and the Tramp’ Remake

Tessa Thompson To Star In ‘Lady and the Tramp’ Remake

Tessa Thompson is officially on the road to being Disney’s next leading lady….literally, she’s going to be voicing a character named Lady.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has tapped the 34-year-old actress to star in the live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp. Thompson will voice the film’s star cocker spaniel opposite Tramp, voiced by Justin Theroux.

The original Lady and the Tramp from 1955 is an animated story about a cocker spaniel, Lady, who finds herself out on the streets, where she falls in love with another stray mutt named Tramp. If you don’t know about the original film, you probably know about the super famous spaghetti scene.

The studio’s upcoming remake will be based on the original story, with a script written by Andrew Bujalski.

The rest of the film’s cast includes Benedict Wong, Kiersey Clemons, and Ashley Jensen. Lady and the Tramp is said to be part live-action, part CGI effects, and will be directed by Charlie Bean.

THR reports that the movie will not have a theatrical debut at all, but will instead premiere exclusively on Disney’s streaming service, which is set to launch in 2019.