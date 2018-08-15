Crazy Asian Woman Crashes Black Birthday Party Refusing To Leave & Gets Party Goers Kicked Out Instead [Video]
An Atlanta party feels a hotel asked them to leave because of they’re black after an unruly Asian lady crashed the party table and refused to leave. The party says the hotel called them “aggressive,” but the hotel disputes the racial claims. Somebody is lying here and we have the RAW footage to prove it.
Turn the page and see more of the raw footage.