A Lil Positivity: Shaq & Jimmy Fallon Join Forces To Surprise Students At ‘Killer Bees’ Screening

Jimmy Fallon & Shaq Show Up To School For A Big Surprise

After making an appearance at the opening night of Bay Street Theater’s Evita alongside his longtime friend Andy Cohen, late night host and comedian Jimmy Fallon crashed an exclusive screening of the Hamptons documentary Killer Bees. The screening was held at the Bridgehampton High School on August 10, and it was hosted by another celebrity and basketball star, Shaquille O’Neal.

The event featured many of the people involved in the actual making of the film, including producers Shaq and Glenn Fuhrman, directors Ben and Orson Cummings, coach Carl Jackson and the Killer Bees players. Fallon was a surprise for excited attendees, as he played a little basketball and took pictures with both fans and students.

And of course, Shaq took part in the basketball festivities as well; the legend played various different games with groups of Bridgehampton students, and even lifted up children too short to help them make a slam dunk.

O’Neal has said that as a producer of the Killer Bees film, he feels a strong connection to the message and the importance of basketball in the Bridgehampton community. He says, “It’s crazy. I’ve been going to the Hamptons for 20–30 years, and I thought the Hamptons was all about rich people. But there’s another side of the Hamptons that you really don’t see. And this team, they’ve been winning championships for the longest time. And it’s a great story. When I saw it, I called them up and said, ‘I want to be an executive producer.’”

The film follows the Bridgehampton School’s basketball team thorough their nine victories in the state championships. It also takes a closer look at the Hamptons’ African American community as they struggle to hold on to their beloved school in the face of real estate development and gentrification.

Killer Bees was released in select theaters on July 27 and is now available for screening on iTunes and Google Play.