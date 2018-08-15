The Financially Anxious And The Furious: Tyrese Says His Pockets Are Rabbit Ears After Domestic Abuse Allegations

Image via Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Tyrese Says Domestic Abuse Allegations Ruined His Career

Tyrese could really use the Will Smith and Jada Pinkett stimulus package right now.

According to The Blast, Black Ty’s pockets are HURTING after his ex-wife Norma publicly accused him of domestic abuse.

Court documents state that Tyrese was once making upwards of $180,000 per month and now, post-allegations, he’s only making $51,000 per month. He believes that this is directly correlated to his image being tarnished in this era of #MeToo in Hollyweird.

Between his child support payments ($10,853/month), his other living expenses ($113,000) and paying lawyer fees to fight this case ($200,000), he claims he only has $130,000 left to his name.

Aw, poor thang.