Are You Feelin’ Nicki Minaj’s “Burberry Barbie” Get Up?

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Rapper Nicki Minaj twitter war with ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels. live Tidal interview in Soho. head to toe Burberry

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

Nicki Minaj Pairs Burberry Cap, Crop Top And Leggings For CRWN Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t spend her whole entire day beefing back and forth with Safaree on Twitter. The Queen of Hip-Hop suited up in a full Burberry “ALFET” that included a cap, crop top and leggings and headed to her Tidal CRWN interview in Soho where she was photographed in all her finery.

Rapper Nicki Minaj twitter war with ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels. live Tidal interview in Soho. head to toe Burberry

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

Nicki posed for the paps in her tan, black and red tartan designer wear. This is definitely a unique ook, do you think she was saving this jawn for a special occasion. Do you think it was the perfect fit to punctuate her day of trading (no pun intended) barbs with her ex? She also switched back up to blonde, but that’s besides the point… Are You Feelin’ Her Get Up?

Classic shit #BurberryBARBIE

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki was clearly feelin’ it. She posted up this filtered fun video with the caption “Burberry Barbie”

Check out more photos of Nicki in Burberry below:

Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Hate It or Love It?!?!, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus