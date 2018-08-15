Are You Feelin’ Nicki Minaj’s “Burberry Barbie” Get Up?

Nicki Minaj Pairs Burberry Cap, Crop Top And Leggings For CRWN Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t spend her whole entire day beefing back and forth with Safaree on Twitter. The Queen of Hip-Hop suited up in a full Burberry “ALFET” that included a cap, crop top and leggings and headed to her Tidal CRWN interview in Soho where she was photographed in all her finery.

Nicki posed for the paps in her tan, black and red tartan designer wear. This is definitely a unique ook, do you think she was saving this jawn for a special occasion. Do you think it was the perfect fit to punctuate her day of trading (no pun intended) barbs with her ex? She also switched back up to blonde, but that’s besides the point… Are You Feelin’ Her Get Up?

Classic shit #BurberryBARBIE A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 14, 2018 at 6:53pm PDT

Nicki was clearly feelin’ it. She posted up this filtered fun video with the caption “Burberry Barbie”

Check out more photos of Nicki in Burberry below: