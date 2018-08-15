Really??? Disney Replaced Princess Tiana With A Lightskinned, 3B Hair Heaux And Folks Are Livid

Folks Accuse Disney Of White-Washing Princess Tiana

So they thought no one would notice? The first Black Disney princess, Tiana, made an appearance in the “Wreck-It Ralph 2” trailer and fans have a lot of feelings about her skin tone and hair texture. Pixar not only changed Tiana once — initially changing her hair texture and nose, but in later trailers they seemed to also lighten her skin — thinning her nose even further.

Whose first Black princess is this???

why does princess tiana look so different from the wreck it ralph trailer we got 2 months ago to today’s new still……….let me know pic.twitter.com/h63b4DXE03 — َ (@thebaudeIaires) August 9, 2018

Tiana still looks Black, adding natural curls to her illustration, but they’ve made her features more Eurocentric. That’s NOT sitting well with Black women fans. Disney has yet to comment on the changes, but folks are not being quiet on the issue.

