Dawn Richard Is Looking Hella Different These Days & No One NOSE Why
Dawn Richard’s New Look Has The Internet Buzzing Again
Danity Kane is reuniting for the fifty-leventh time — and their new tour promo pic has everyone talking about Dawn Richard‘s new, new face.
Her cameo on the new season of Insecure also had folks confused:
Dawn acknowledged her ever-changing look last year with a deep post on Instagram, saying:
“I was told I wasn’t the ‘right’ beauty or the ‘standard’ look to be in a pop group or to do the type of music I wanted. I always knew who I was but everyone else wanted to me to be their ‘idea’ of the ‘right’ artist. At times I even believed them. But the leo in me said nah f–k that. It took me a while but I got to know myself again and made it my mission to never let society tell me what I or who i should be. For every girl, guy, gay, trans, or straight that’s told your look won’t do, I see you, I get you, and I encourage you not to do what I did. I gave them power by believing it. Be exactly who you are. You can fit in any space you see yourself in. be fearless. Tits up middle fingers out.”
Hit the flip to see the many unrecognizable faces of Dawn Richard
Dawn or Azealia?
New Face, who dis?
She’s cute though.
Face number 3?
Pretty Hurts.
more from my interview w/ @urbanbushbabes TK: Do you find that sometimes people are obsessed with labels and find cons in not fitting neatly in into genre boxes whether it be the electronic box, the R&B box, rock box, etc.,? Does this only pertain to artists depending on the artist or their style of music? Or is this problem a thing or becoming a thing of the past? Dawn: I think people are starving for something new but have no idea what it is because we’ve been force fed what to like for way too long. I think we need to be reprogrammed. We need to start thinking for ourselves and going out, seeking what we want. Labels are seeing this shift and artist are as well. Change is inevitable, boxes are ancient. No need to live in them anymore. Technology has broken that mold for us.