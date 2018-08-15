Dawn Richard Is Looking Hella Different These Days & No One NOSE Why

Dawn Richard’s New Look Has The Internet Buzzing Again

Danity Kane is reuniting for the fifty-leventh time — and their new tour promo pic has everyone talking about Dawn Richard‘s new, new face.

I still can’t believe Dawn Richard changed her face up like that. I don’t think I’ve ever seen subtle plastic surgery where the person is unrecognizable. It’s not bad but still… — kuang. (@VintageBot) August 15, 2018

Her cameo on the new season of Insecure also had folks confused:

Was that Dawn from Danity Kane? Is that her Current face? — T’Choupitoulas (@DArealtrustory) August 13, 2018

Dawn Richard getting these acting checks with this new face — auntie kellz (@_kelliieee) August 13, 2018

Dawn acknowledged her ever-changing look last year with a deep post on Instagram, saying:

“I was told I wasn’t the ‘right’ beauty or the ‘standard’ look to be in a pop group or to do the type of music I wanted. I always knew who I was but everyone else wanted to me to be their ‘idea’ of the ‘right’ artist. At times I even believed them. But the leo in me said nah f–k that. It took me a while but I got to know myself again and made it my mission to never let society tell me what I or who i should be. For every girl, guy, gay, trans, or straight that’s told your look won’t do, I see you, I get you, and I encourage you not to do what I did. I gave them power by believing it. Be exactly who you are. You can fit in any space you see yourself in. be fearless. Tits up middle fingers out.”

