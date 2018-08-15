Dawn Richard Is Looking Hella Different These Days & No One NOSE Why

- By Bossip Staff
Dawn Richard’s New Look Has The Internet Buzzing Again

Danity Kane is reuniting for the fifty-leventh time — and their new tour promo pic has everyone talking about Dawn Richard‘s new, new face.

 

 

Her cameo on the new season of Insecure also had folks confused:

 

Dawn acknowledged her ever-changing look last year with a deep post on Instagram, saying:

“I was told I wasn’t the ‘right’ beauty or the ‘standard’ look to be in a pop group or to do the type of music I wanted. I always knew who I was but everyone else wanted to me to be their ‘idea’ of the ‘right’ artist. At times I even believed them. But the leo in me said nah f–k that. It took me a while but I got to know myself again and made it my mission to never let society tell me what I or who i should be. For every girl, guy, gay, trans, or straight that’s told your look won’t do, I see you, I get you, and I encourage you not to do what I did. I gave them power by believing it. Be exactly who you are. You can fit in any space you see yourself in. be fearless. Tits up middle fingers out.”

 

New Face, who dis?





She’s cute though.





Face number 3?





Ummm…





    Wow.

    

    

    

    

     

