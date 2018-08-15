Meet The Woman Who Says She’s Currently Unemployed Due To Her “Ghetto” Name

Black Woman Allegedly Denied A Job Because Of Her Name

If your complexion is darker than vanilla ice cream, chances are you’ve had a hard time finding a job at some point in your life. If you’ve got a name that is not Susan or Tim, the probability that your resumé gets tossed in the trash and/or you get denied at the door increases by a lot. C’mon, we all know it’s true.

A young woman by the name of Hermeisha Robinson experienced this kind of discrimination recently when she applied for a job and was denied. While the part where she wasn’t offered the job isn’t necessarily a surprise (because, racism), what is shocking is the company allegedly told her in writing that her name was too “ghetto” for their tastes.

Hermeisha took to Facebook to put them on blast, and rightfully so. She wrote (in all caps):

“I have a public service announcement I am very upset because today I received an email about this job that I applied for as a customer service representative at Mantality Health I Know Im well qualified for the position as they seem on my resume! They discriminated against me because of my name which they considered it to be “ghetto” for their company!

Apparently, it didn’t cross Hermeisha’s mind that anyone would ever describe her name in such a way, as she continued:

“My feelings are very hurt and they even got me second guessing my name trying to figure out if my name is really that ‘ghetto’ I would like for everyone to share this post because discrimination has to stop!”

Meanwhile, Mantality Health claims they were hacked. From The NY Post:

“Kevin Meuret, the owner of the clinic that treats men with low testosterone, told the newspaper on Tuesday that someone from outside Missouri hacked into its email system, most likely a disgruntled former employee. Meuret said about 20 potential employees got emails from the hacker. Reports have since been filed with police in both Chesterfield and St. Louis County, he said. ‘I’m a father of three daughters, and that young lady getting that [response] is horrible,’ Meuret told the [St. Louis Post-Dispatch]. ‘That young lady opened something that must have felt like a freight train, and that’s unacceptable.’ Calls seeking additional comment from Mantality reps were not immediately returned Wednesday.”

To make matters worse, people started making fun of Hermeisha’s name after she went public with her story on Monday, August 13. Just a couple hours ago, today, she posted this update to Facebook:

