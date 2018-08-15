SMH: Casanova Arrested For Allegedly Choking, Knocking Woman’s Tooth & Jaw Loose In NYC Diner

Casanova Turns Himself In To Police Over Violent Diner Incident

A woman named Niya Rucker claims she was minding her business in a NYC diner last week, when she was choked and bloodied by a rapper and his entourage for going live on instagram.

The young woman went to the local news station to air out the incident and to seek some justice in the matter. She says the rapper who attacked her was Casanova, he allegedly choked her until she was unconscious, and “dropped” her. Her injuries included a broken jaw, loose tooth and bloody face. Rucker claims that members of his entourage are begging her to be quiet about it, but no SIR.

You can hear Rucker’s account of what happened first hand with Pix11. Press play.

Today Casanova has turned himself in over the incident. Pix11 says, the rapper, whose real name is Caswell Senior, immediately faces a robbery charge in connection with the fight, according to police.

Senior, another man and a woman attacked the 23-year-old woman police say. The second man was bald and had a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, white sneakers and denim shorts. The woman had blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a pink baseball hat, white shoes and gray sweatpants.

This sounds ish super foul! And Casanova is still denying he was involved, despite Niya identifying him by his “2X” chain logo.

Caswell “Casanova” Senior’s attorney sent PIX11 a statement after the interview denying the incident took place.

“Casanova adamantly denies the allegation that he assaulted anyone. Any contention he did so is totally false,” the attorney said. “We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into these false allegations.”

UPDATE: Attorney for Brooklyn rapper Casanova sends PIX 11 a statement regarding our exclusive report. He says his client did not assault Ms. Rucker inside a 14th Street Diner pic.twitter.com/Wyn3Mq1z0j — Ayana Harry PIX11 (@AyanaHarry) August 13, 2018

No other arrests have been made in connection to this sad incident.

FYI: Before Casanova was arrested he hinted about the incident on twitter.

Y’all know my body..I’m built for this type of shit..Picture me risking it all over a chick🤔 pic.twitter.com/wOFA7FAaBT — CASANOVA (@CASANOVA_2X) August 12, 2018

