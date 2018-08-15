Luxe Boutique Claims Offset Refuses To Pay For $12K Worth Of Merch (Exclusive)

The Meyhem Group Sued Offset For Breach Of Contract

A Miami luxury clothing boutique claims that Migos’ Offset made off with almost $12,000 worth of its merch and has yet to pay anything for the missing items.

The Meyhem Group sued Offset – whose real name is Kiari Cephus – in court in his home state of Georgia recently for breach of contract. The boutique, which hawks high-end pieces like Balenciaga sneakers, Tom Ford platform heels and Fendi stockings online, alleges that Offset was their client and agreed to accept $11,699 worth of goods. The company said that Offset has acknowledged that he owes them but has straight up refused to pay.

The company says it has proof of the items that Offset took as well as store receipts.

Offset – who is on tour with Migos and Drake – has not yet responded to the lawsuit, and The Meyhem Group said that the address that they tried to serve him at was totally vacant.

The Meyhem Group wants Offset to pay them back, plus $1,500 in interest. The company did not return our request for comment.