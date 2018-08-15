112’s Q & Daron Sue Slim For Allegedly Trying To Defraud Them Of The Name “112” – & Slim Responds! (Exclusive)

Bandmates At Odds With Each Other Over Use Of “112”

Earlier this week, we reported on infighting between members of 90s R&B group 112.

But BOSSIP has learned that the bad blood has now spilled over into a courtroom.

Band members Daron Jones and Quinnes “Q” Parker have sued lead singer Slim for allegedly trying to trademark the name “112” behind their backs, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. They said Slim has attempted to register “112” in his name at the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office without the knowledge or input from the rest o the band.

Q and Daron said in court papers that as founding members, they are also co-owners of “112’s” brand, image and intellectual property, and want an injunction barring Slim from moving forward with his trademark plan. The plaintiffs also want their day in court, money damages and for a judge to issue a ruling showing that they also own the rights to the “112” name.

We’ve reached out to Daron and Q’s lawyer for comment.

Meanwhile, Slim, whose real name is Marvin Scandrick, said he was blindsided that his bandmates for more than 20 years would air the band’s dirty laundry in a courtroom.

“I am extremely sad and devastated that Q and Daron would file a complaint against me in a Court of Law,” Slim said in a statement from his lawyer James Walker. “I thought we were brothers and I would never ever initiate something like this against my friend and brother. I cannot imagine who is giving my fellow group members this bad counsel and advice. Very surprised they did not call me and my team to sit down and resolve things amicably and outside of the press and a courtroom. My heart breaks for our fans.”