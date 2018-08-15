Caught Slippin’? Gift-Giving Philly Mom Headed To The Clink After Allegedly Making The Gov’t Her Seedy Sugar Daddy

Famous Philly Mom Accused Of Social Security Fraud

One generous mom is learning a valuable lesson after she allegedly tricked the government out of $37,000.

Restaurant owner Saudia Shuler is best known for the lavish Dubai-themed prom party she threw her son last year, complete with camels, sand, luxury cars, and custom clothing, but now her life of luxury may come to a sudden end as she’s been charged with social security fraud.

NYDailyNews reports “Saudia Shuler allegedly collected nearly $37,000 in government benefits by pretending to be disabled and unable to work, according to the U.S. attorney for Eastern Pennsylvania. When the benefits were approved, she continued to operate her restaurant, Country Cookin’, but her additional work and income was not reported to Social Security — a violation of program rules.”

Deputy Chief of Health Care Fraud Beth Leahy claims there is evidence Shuler has been defrauding the government since 2014. The 44-year-old is facing several charges, including wire fraud, one count of theft of government funds, and two counts of Social Security fraud. The site states that if she is convicted, she will face a maximum sentence of 140 years in the slammer.

As for now, her attorney has been pushing back, saying in a statement “Ms. Shuler suffered from a stroke and as a result of that she was in rehab — she was unable to do anything for two-plus years around the same time she was allegedly perpetrating this particular fraud.”

Click here to check out yet another incredible party Shuler threw following her amazing Dubai-themed extravaganza. This one was a Christmas party, complete with hundreds of gifts and two reindeer. God knows her heart.