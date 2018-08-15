Malaysia Pargo Parties It Up In Montego Bay For Her Birthday
Malaysia Pargo Hosts Party In Atlanta Before Vacationing With Friends For Birthday
Malaysia Pargo is definitely living her best life these days and isn’t going back and forth with nobody. The “Basketball Wives L.A.” star has been celebrating her birthday over the last week and a half — kicking off with a big bash in Atlanta before heading out on vacation in Jamaica.
Malaysia partied it up with an Arabian Nights themed party in Atlanta that had all her friends decked out in bedazzled crop tops and even included some belly dancing. Reality star friends like Kandi Burruss, Monyetta Shaw, Gocha Hawkins, Brandi Maxiell, Bambi, Scrappy, Zell Swag, Sincerely Ward and more came through to celebrate her… but the real fun was awaiting in Montego Bay Jamaica, where the crew turned up in paradise.
Cake! Cake! Cake!
How cute are Malaysia and Monyetta together?
Todd Tucker and Kandi came through to support their friend.
Malaysia showed Bambi and her bump so much love.
Doesn’t the Bam look beautiful pregnant?
And of course Scrappy was there too
Malaysia might have been on her WORST behavior… But we’re pretty sure nobody minded.
Looks like a mighty fun time if you ask us!
Ayyyye that’s the real Diamond for you “Players Club” fans…
It’s good to see Malaysia has a great crew of people around her and she’s made Atlanta her second home.
What do you think about Malaysia’s party theme? She really went all out with it — AND she looks gorgeous in lavender.