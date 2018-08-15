Malaysia Pargo Parties It Up In Montego Bay For Her Birthday

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16

Malaysia Pargo celebrates birthday Atlanta genie belly dancer theme Kandi Burruss Bambi Scrappy and more

Freddy O

Malaysia Pargo Hosts Party In Atlanta Before Vacationing With Friends For Birthday

Malaysia Pargo is definitely living her best life these days and isn’t going back and forth with nobody. The “Basketball Wives L.A.” star has been celebrating her birthday over the last week and a half — kicking off with a big bash in Atlanta before heading out on vacation in Jamaica.

Malaysia partied it up with an Arabian Nights themed party in Atlanta that had all her friends decked out in bedazzled crop tops and even included some belly dancing. Reality star friends like Kandi Burruss, Monyetta Shaw, Gocha Hawkins, Brandi Maxiell, Bambi, Scrappy, Zell Swag, Sincerely Ward and more came through to celebrate her… but the real fun was awaiting in Montego Bay Jamaica, where the crew turned up in paradise.

Hit the flip for the vacation photos then enjoy a whole gallery of pictures from the Atlanta party.

We can’t Direct the 💨 Wind But we can adjust the Sails.

A post shared by Malaysia (@malaysiainthecity) on

Foam Party with @brandimaxiell with our kids smiles on our faces.. Poobear & Jayden 🤗..

A post shared by Malaysia (@malaysiainthecity) on

Sitting Pretty 🍑 @malaysiainthecity @mizzkrissy

A post shared by Brandi Maxiell (@brandimaxiell) on

Cake! Cake! Cake!

Pure Happiness…

A post shared by Malaysia (@malaysiainthecity) on

Oceans 🌊 Vibes….

A post shared by Malaysia (@malaysiainthecity) on

Watch them Cunts Learn Fashion Icon…. hair: @thevirginhairfantasy

A post shared by Malaysia (@malaysiainthecity) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Vintage…

    A post shared by Malaysia (@malaysiainthecity) on

    I Stop Looking Back a long Time Ago. Mermaid Status🧜🏿‍♀️

    A post shared by Malaysia (@malaysiainthecity) on

    Malaysia Pargo celebrates birthday Atlanta genie belly dancer theme Kandi Burruss Bambi Scrappy and more

    Freddy O

    How cute are Malaysia and Monyetta together?

    Malaysia Pargo celebrates birthday Atlanta genie belly dancer theme Kandi Burruss Bambi Scrappy and more

    Freddy O

    Malaysia Pargo celebrates birthday Atlanta genie belly dancer theme Kandi Burruss Bambi Scrappy and more

    Freddy O

    Todd Tucker and Kandi came through to support their friend.

    Malaysia Pargo celebrates birthday Atlanta genie belly dancer theme Kandi Burruss Bambi Scrappy and more

    Freddy O

    Malaysia showed Bambi and her bump so much love.

    Malaysia Pargo celebrates birthday Atlanta genie belly dancer theme Kandi Burruss Bambi Scrappy and more

    Freddy O

    Doesn’t the Bam look beautiful pregnant?

    Malaysia Pargo celebrates birthday Atlanta genie belly dancer theme Kandi Burruss Bambi Scrappy and more

    Freddy O

    And of course Scrappy was there too

    Malaysia Pargo celebrates birthday Atlanta genie belly dancer theme Kandi Burruss Bambi Scrappy and more

    Freddy O

    Malaysia might have been on her WORST behavior… But we’re pretty sure nobody minded.

    Malaysia Pargo celebrates birthday Atlanta genie belly dancer theme Kandi Burruss Bambi Scrappy and more

    Freddy O

    Looks like a mighty fun time if you ask us!

    Malaysia Pargo celebrates birthday Atlanta genie belly dancer theme Kandi Burruss Bambi Scrappy and more

    Freddy O

    Ayyyye that’s the real Diamond for you “Players Club” fans…

    Malaysia Pargo celebrates birthday Atlanta genie belly dancer theme Kandi Burruss Bambi Scrappy and more

    Freddy O

    It’s good to see Malaysia has a great crew of people around her and she’s made Atlanta her second home.

    Malaysia Pargo celebrates birthday Atlanta genie belly dancer theme Kandi Burruss Bambi Scrappy and more

    Freddy O

    Malaysia Pargo celebrates birthday Atlanta genie belly dancer theme Kandi Burruss Bambi Scrappy and more

    Freddy O

    What do you think about Malaysia’s party theme? She really went all out with it — AND she looks gorgeous in lavender.

    Malaysia Pargo celebrates birthday Atlanta genie belly dancer theme Kandi Burruss Bambi Scrappy and more

    Freddy O

    Malaysia Pargo celebrates birthday Atlanta genie belly dancer theme Kandi Burruss Bambi Scrappy and more

    Freddy O

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Cakes

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus