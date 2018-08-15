Malaysia Pargo Parties It Up In Montego Bay For Her Birthday

Malaysia Pargo Hosts Party In Atlanta Before Vacationing With Friends For Birthday

Malaysia Pargo is definitely living her best life these days and isn’t going back and forth with nobody. The “Basketball Wives L.A.” star has been celebrating her birthday over the last week and a half — kicking off with a big bash in Atlanta before heading out on vacation in Jamaica.

Malaysia partied it up with an Arabian Nights themed party in Atlanta that had all her friends decked out in bedazzled crop tops and even included some belly dancing. Reality star friends like Kandi Burruss, Monyetta Shaw, Gocha Hawkins, Brandi Maxiell, Bambi, Scrappy, Zell Swag, Sincerely Ward and more came through to celebrate her… but the real fun was awaiting in Montego Bay Jamaica, where the crew turned up in paradise.

Hit the flip for the vacation photos then enjoy a whole gallery of pictures from the Atlanta party.