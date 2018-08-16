Black Ink Boo: Dutchess’ Crop Over Fit Reminded Us That Her Glo Up Is In Peak Form

Dutchess’ Continued Glo Up

Black Ink Crew alum, Dutchess really has had one of the most incredible glo ups in reality TV history. She’s always been a beautiful woman but the modeling, the bathing suits, the slim thickness. All have come together to give us some looks and body goals for days. Just this week she feathered up for Crop Over and gave us all we could ask for.

👑 A post shared by DutchessofInk™ (@dutchessofink) on Aug 12, 2018 at 4:46pm PDT

It’s just another perpetuation of her incredible fineness that hasn’t stepped off of our necks in forever. Take a look at more of her continued glow and watch us stan.