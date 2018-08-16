Black Ink Boo: Dutchess’ Crop Over Fit Reminded Us That Her Glo Up Is In Peak Form
Dutchess’ Continued Glo Up
Black Ink Crew alum, Dutchess really has had one of the most incredible glo ups in reality TV history. She’s always been a beautiful woman but the modeling, the bathing suits, the slim thickness. All have come together to give us some looks and body goals for days. Just this week she feathered up for Crop Over and gave us all we could ask for.
It’s just another perpetuation of her incredible fineness that hasn’t stepped off of our necks in forever. Take a look at more of her continued glow and watch us stan.