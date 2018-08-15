Many Men: Tekashi69 And 50 Cent’s Video Shoot Interrupted When Someone Iffy Got Stiffy With The Blicky And Fired 11 Shots

Image via Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News via Getty Images/SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Tekashi69 And 50 Cent Video Shoot Hit With Gunfire

Tekashi69 is a target and standing next to him can only put you in harm’s way.

According to TMZ, the multi-hued troll and OG bully troll 50 Cent had their music video shoot interrupted when someone fired a gun on set.

No word on who or where the shooter was aiming, but witnesses say 11 shots were fired out of white Porsche with New Jersey plates.

No one was injured in the incident. 50, Tekashi, Casanova and Uncle Murda were on set but sources say they were not targets.

Someone is gonna learn the hard way about standing next to this troll kid.