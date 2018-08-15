KTSE: Teyana Taylor Flambés Flaky Falsetto Jeremih For Shady Stage Shenanigans

Teyana Taylor Puts Jeremih On Blast Over Tour Trouble

Jeremih JUST CAN’T GET RIGHT! Teyana Taylor unloaded a full clip on Twitter today revealing that her tourmate Jeremih has been mistreating her during their #LaterThatNightTour.

I’ve been extremely mistreated on this tour so on that note i will NO longer continue to stay on the #LaterThatNightTour because if I do ima end up knocking this nigga out. I’m sorry to all who has already purchased tickets to see me I will make sure everyone gets refunded! ❤️ — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) August 15, 2018

Damn…This is wild. She didn’t stop there either.

@Jeremih Lazy, sneaky, jealous, conniving, selish, lame ass nigga! Don’t ever try to play me Petunia! They come to see me then 80% of the room leave after MY SET! work my ass off every city, every night! You’ve done nothing this whole tour but act like a DIVA in ya princess chair — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) August 15, 2018

Y’all will recall this isn’t the first time Jeremih has had an issue with a tourmate. Remember what happened when he toured with PartyNextDoor?

Insiders tell BOSSIP Taylor was warned against touring with the Chicago singer/songwriter from jump — but after many assurances from him she decided to move forward with the 50/50 tour. But since the tour’s start our sources say Jeremih has been acting shadily toward Taylor — and the singer has found herself having to be on full guard against sabotage.

“She’ll show up to their meet and greets after the show and only his promotional posters and items are put on display. In New York there was water on the floor. She was really concerned about her safety,” the insider told BOSSIP.

Furthermore, our source says that while the two were supposed to have equal billing, most of the crowds have only been coming to see Taylor, with many fans leaving as Jeremih took the stage — to perform primarily SEATED in a velvet throne– hence Taylor’s comments about his “princess chair.” The insider says the crowd’s obvious favoritism hadn’t sat well with the male singer’s ego.

“He’ll say slick things like, ‘Thanks Teyana for warming up the crowd for me. ‘”

Dang. No wonder she was ready to knock him out.

