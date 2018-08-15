You Tried It: Donald Trump’s Pinocchio Sarah Sanders Apologizes For Misinformation About African-American Employment Under Obama

Image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Sarah Sanders Apologizes For Flubbing African-American Jobs Stat

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has stood in front of the American people and told a LOT of lies while defending some of the most indefensible things that her Geppetto, Donald Trump, has said during his tenure as 53% of white women’s president. But contrary to the administration’s belief, facts DO exist and they matter.

Yesterday, Sarah, in all her frumpy surliness, stood there and quoted this stat from the podium at 1600 STFU Ave. Via CNN:

“This President since he took office, in the year and a half that he’s been here, has created 700,000 new jobs for African-Americans,” Sanders said from the White House podium. “That’s 700,000 African-Americans that are working now that weren’t working when this President took place. When President Obama left, after eight years in office, he had only created 195,000 jobs for African-Americans.”

Thing is, this stat is EGREGIOUSLY incorrect. Not like transposing a “6” and a “9”, or flubbing a digit, this is a loud AND wrong attempt to strip President Obama of his propers and in the words of the great M’Baku, we will not have it. Late last night, Sanders took to Twitter to issue a mea culpa correction.

Correction from today’s briefing: Jobs numbers for Pres Trump and Pres Obama were correct, but the time frame for Pres Obama wasn’t. I’m sorry for the mistake, but no apologies for the 700,000 jobs for African Americans created under President Trump https://t.co/EXGvbliwlS — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) August 15, 2018

Yeah. Get it right. Imagine believing for even a second that Donald Trump created more jobs for Black folks than Barack Obama. Psh.