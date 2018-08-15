CargoStrong: Precious Pit Bull Left For Dead After Being Sexually Abused In Southern California

Pit Bull Dead After Physical, Sexual Assault In Cali

Man, there are some really sick people in this world.

On August 6th, Dianty Marquez of Ghetto Rescue got a call about a wounded dog that had been dropped off by two men in front of a Southern L.A. home. She says when she arrived the pit, who’d been named Valerie, was in pain. After taking her to the vet, a ruptured aorta and signs of vaginal trauma were discovered.

“There are two possible crimes, bestiality which is a misdemeanor, and intentional injury to the dog that was meant to inflict pain, suffering or death to the dog,” LAPD Det. Al Erkelens told Orange County Register, according to PEOPLE. “If [someone] did something to cause the aorta to rupture, that is a felony.”

Sadly, Valerie died the day after she reached the veterinary clinic and no arrests have been made so far, though a search warrant was executed. “The dog had been adopted from the Orange County Animal Care shelter on July 23 after being in the shelter for three months,” PEOPLE reports. Hopefully there’s a paper trail and it won’t be too difficult to find the person/people responsible.

Now referring to Valerie by the affectionate nickname ‘Precious Cargo,’ Ghetto Rescue wrote via Facebook:

“GRFF thanks its community for the outpouring of love and support while mourning the tragedy of Precious Cargo’s recent death. The extensive mainstream media coverage has brought global awareness to our mission and our commitment to immediate rescue for street dogs in Los Angeles. After receiving a report about the five year old female pit bull dumped in front of a house in the Florence neighborhood, GRFF rescued Cargo and brought her to veterinarians for emergency treatment. It is with overwhelming sadness that we learned of her death shortly after her intake. The Los Angeles Police Department is conducting an investigation into allegations that Cargo was thrown from a vehicle, complicating internal injuries leading to her death. These injuries included vaginal trauma. We thank the LAPD for their time and dedication related to this incident. We urge our supporters to allow LAPD to conduct their investigation until its conclusion.”

May Precious Cargo rest in peace. Hit the flip to see a few of the #CargoStrong rescues she’s since inspired.