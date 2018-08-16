Safaree Shows Off His Fabricated Hairline “$12K Will Get You One Of These… It Grows Like A Chia Pet!” [Video]

12k will get you one of these 👌🏾…. it grows like a chia pet and all that, 🌚 #nomoremarker 🖊🖊STRAIITTT song in b/g "She got it" by Me prod by @acevane ft @_chinesekitty 💈 @manofsteel208 #safaree #stuntgang Ain't no #beijing bih 😂😂

A post shared by Safaree 🇯🇲 StuntMan (@iamsafaree) on Aug 15, 2018 at 7:57pm PDT