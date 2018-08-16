Safaree Shows Off His Fabricated Hairline “$12K Will Get You One Of These… It Grows Like A Chia Pet!” [Video]
For the last couple of days, Safaree and Nicki Minaj have been trolling each other. Last night, Scaff took to his Instagram to show off what a $12K hairline looks like after Nicki said his crop his fake and he was playing in the shower with “suds and sh*t.” Turn the pages to see your boy working out in his sweats and his new music with Chinese Kitty…