Felonious Fashionmonger: Tommie Lee Has Been Ankle Monitor SLAYYYIN’ Instagram (Gallery)

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 17

Tommie Lee in Atlanta with ankle monitor

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Tommie Lee’s Best Ankle Monitor Looks

Tommie Lee seems to have traded her affinity for mugshots with labels lately. The reality actress is no stranger to setting that bawwwdy out on IG, but it seems like she’s has turned into bit of a fashion-whore and folks are eating it up! Despite carrying a device on her ankle the last several months, she’s been dressing to the nines. She’s even accomplished an appearance in a Yeezy ad.

Doesn’t this look “provocative?”

#YEEZY#AD

A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

We believe Tommie is finished and done with her monitored ankle device, since she’s posted this last photo with out it.

However, Tommie dripped that ankle bracelet in label and expensive fabrics. Hit the flip to look back at Tommie’s best ankle-monitor looks.

Don’t end up Playing yaself tryna play the Game…..#Goodpeople #hardtofind

A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

Shawty Ion wanna Dream if I can’t sleep Wit Chu………

A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

🖤

A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

I Know y’all tied of my pony 🙄 but its my favorite hairstyle @fashionnova

A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

    😎#tommieshit @fashionnova

    A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

    Dinner Date In The #305 👌🏾Bodysuit: @fashionnova

    A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

    @hairqueen_la

    A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

    No cooperation‼️🤫 #Gucci X #agentprovocateur @ken.cavallrii

    A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

    Happy Blessed thankful 🙏🏾😁 Bodysuit: @fashionnova

    A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

    Ima play in my @fashionnova shit so I can get Rich!

    A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

    Since they Edit you to look stupid you gotta Be the Richest Retard…..😎

    A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

    New Orleans treat me like I’m Home🦅 top: @fashionnova

    A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

    A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

    A lotta Allegations But Ion Neva drop Ah statement…..#tommieshit😏

    A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

     

     

     

     

