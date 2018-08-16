Felonious Fashionmonger: Tommie Lee Has Been Ankle Monitor SLAYYYIN’ Instagram (Gallery)

Tommie Lee’s Best Ankle Monitor Looks

Tommie Lee seems to have traded her affinity for mugshots with labels lately. The reality actress is no stranger to setting that bawwwdy out on IG, but it seems like she’s has turned into bit of a fashion-whore and folks are eating it up! Despite carrying a device on her ankle the last several months, she’s been dressing to the nines. She’s even accomplished an appearance in a Yeezy ad.

Doesn’t this look “provocative?”

#YEEZY#AD A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on Aug 13, 2018 at 7:01pm PDT

We believe Tommie is finished and done with her monitored ankle device, since she’s posted this last photo with out it.

However, Tommie dripped that ankle bracelet in label and expensive fabrics. Hit the flip to look back at Tommie’s best ankle-monitor looks.