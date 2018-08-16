Coupled-Up Cuteness: Kevin Takes His Riblet Eniko And The Kiddos To The Bahamas For Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

#Harts #DopePic A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Aug 13, 2018 at 3:18pm PDT

Kevin And Eniko Hart Vacation In The Bahamas For 2nd Anniversary

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Hart have made it to two full years of happy matrimony-dom. To celebrate, the funnyman and his wife (and recent new mama) jetted off to a Cuveé luxury rental in the Bahamas, with all of Kev’s kiddies in tow.

The family appeared to have a great time doing all sorts of beach activities, jet skiing, and playing with swimming pigs on the beach. And of course, the fitness-fanatic Harts each had to show out with their beach bodies a bit for the ‘gram.

