Coupled-Up Cuteness: Kevin Takes His Riblet Eniko And The Kiddos To The Bahamas For Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

#Harts #DopePic

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Kevin And Eniko Hart Vacation In The Bahamas For 2nd Anniversary

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Hart have made it to two full years of happy matrimony-dom. To celebrate, the funnyman and his wife (and recent new mama) jetted off to a Cuveé luxury rental in the Bahamas, with all of Kev’s kiddies in tow.

living our best life.. the HART way. 💙 #take3!

A post shared by E N I K O 💋 H A R T (@enikohart) on

The family appeared to have a great time doing all sorts of beach activities, jet skiing, and playing with swimming pigs on the beach. And of course, the fitness-fanatic Harts each had to show out with their beach bodies a bit for the ‘gram.

#BeachLife

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

bahama mama🇧🇸 8.13.18

A post shared by E N I K O 💋 H A R T (@enikohart) on

Hit the flip for more of the Hart family’s anniversary vacay.

Getty/Instagram

#Harts

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

P i G i S L A N D 🌴 🐷

A post shared by E N I K O 💋 H A R T (@enikohart) on

#Harts

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

#Harts 😂

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus