BlackInkChi: Here’s What Happened When Ryan Got Chin Checked By THIS Rabid Cast Member

Ryan Got Punched And Jokes Are Flying

Another week, another batch of Black Ink Crew drama for that a$$. Last week, there was a huge brawl during their Jamaican vacation that spilled out into the street and had everyone damn near on their way to jail. This was all really because Lily and Junior had way too much to drink and couldn’t handle themselves. People were getting choked, swung on and sent to jail.

You thought it was over? Nah. This week the fight spilled over some more with Junior trying to swing on security guards and everything. Poor Ryan was caught in the middle, trying to keep the peace when a Junior punch clocked him in his cheek. Not only that, he swelled up like crazy, but the punch didn’t seem that bad. Did he have an allergic reaction to Junior’s fist?

Whatever the case, Twitter has all the jokes for this situation and the dramatic arguments between Ryan and the rest of the crew. Peep the comedy…