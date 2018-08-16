Guess Which Singer Let Her ‘Kini Clad Whooty Out In Mexico

- By Bossip Staff
Singer Halsey wears a black bikini as she is seen while on a Mexican Getaway visiting the Cenotes in Tulum Mexico.

Recently Single Singer Spotted Vacationing In Tulum

Time to test your cake spotting skills again! This singer recently became single. She was spotted rocking a black bikini while visiting the Cenotes in Tulum, Mexico.

Here’s another faceless shot to help you out a little bit. Can you guess to whom this whooty belongs?

Hit the flip for the answer.

Halsey has been broken up with G-Eazy for a few weeks now. Hopefully she’s been staying away from the “party favors” now that they split. A vacation is a great way to take your mind off a bad breakup. Don’t you agree?

Where would you go for your post-breakup vacay? And who would you bring with you?

Check out more photos when you continue

Based on the age of the younger girl in the photo, Halsey probably traveled with family. Do you enjoy family vacations or prefer to traveled with your friends or a significant other?

She was tooting that thang out too.

Gotta love a girl who isn’t afraid to pick a wedgie in public. Did anyone correctly guess it was her off the bat? How many of y’all have been to Cenotes before? How about Tulum?

