Yes, Please! Rihanna Seen With Donald Glover Shooting Scenes For New Movie “Guava Island”

Image via Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET/Jeff Spicer/FilmMagic

Rihanna And Donald Glover Spotted In Cuba Filming Guava Island

Fenty and the Gambino? Do tell…

Yesterday some photos of Rihanna and Donald Glover hit the net and fans of both artists lost their muthaFenty minds over what they could possibly be doing together. Music? Atlanta episode?? Making sweet Black love??? (j/k j/k j/k!)

Turns out that Robyn and Donald are filming a movie that is allegedly called Guava Island according to the Cuban website Vistar. The project is being directed by Glover’s Atlanta creative partner Hiro Murai and appears to be set partly in Alamar section of Cuba in various textile factories. Rihanna is thought to be seamstress, but none of that information has been confirmed by production.

It is also reported that both Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie are cast in the film that may be part musical.

You here for it?

