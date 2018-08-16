A Mad Ting, Bruv! Stormzy Announces College Scholarship For Black Students Who Want To Attend Cambridge University

Image via Getty

Stormzy Announces College Scholarship With Cambridge University

Stormzy might not be one of these rappers getting diamond-encrusted grills, but he’s most certainly putting his money where his mouth is.

The British grime star announced this morning that he will be providing a college scholarship to brilliant Black children who want to attend the prestigious Cambridge University, but need financial assistance.

The funds will cover the full tuition and accompanying expenses for 2 students and will expand as time progresses.

If you’re not familiar with Stormzy you can check out his debut album Gang Signs & Prayer on all streaming platforms.

