A Mad Ting, Bruv! Stormzy Announces College Scholarship For Black Students Who Want To Attend Cambridge University
Image via Getty
Stormzy might not be one of these rappers getting diamond-encrusted grills, but he’s most certainly putting his money where his mouth is.
The British grime star announced this morning that he will be providing a college scholarship to brilliant Black children who want to attend the prestigious Cambridge University, but need financial assistance.
The funds will cover the full tuition and accompanying expenses for 2 students and will expand as time progresses.
I am very very very proud to announce the launch of my new scholarship “The Stormzy Scholarship” in partnership with Cambridge University. With this scholarship we will be funding and covering the full tuition and maintenance for 2 black students this year and 2 black students in 2019 to study at Cambridge University. We as a minority are still heavily under represented at the top universities and I pray this scholarship serves as a reminder that we are more than capable of studying at places of this caliber. Congratulations to all the A-Level students getting their results today, be proud of yourselves despite what you got and overstand that this is only the tip of the iceberg for what’s to come! This is my proudest venture thus far and I look forward to seeing some young black geniuses go on to achieve at Cambridge via this scholarship. @cambridgeuniversity www.cam.ac.uk/stormzyscholarship for all info. Applications close on Thursday 30th August! #StormzyScholarship ❤️🙏🏿💪🏿
If you’re not familiar with Stormzy you can check out his debut album Gang Signs & Prayer on all streaming platforms.
Big ratings, bruv! 🙌🏾