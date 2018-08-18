Check The Vocals, Bish: Maxwell To Perform The National Anthem At 2018 U.S. Open Ceremony

Maxwell Takes His Talents To U.S. Open

Grammy-winning falsetto Gawd/Twitter goon Maxwell will perform the National Anthem at the Opening Night ceremony of the 2018 U.S. Open (that we can’t wait to watch Queen Serena win). The performance is slated for this upcoming Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium and sets the scene for headliner Kelly Clarkson.

This year’s star-studded ceremony will commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the U.S. Open and feature former U.S. Open champions, USTA Chairman of the Board and President Katrina Adams and other special guests.

Feature photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for National CARES Mentoring Movement