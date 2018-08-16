The Joys Of Being Black: Dad Cries At School Because Son With “Long Hair” Dreads Is Not Allowed To Attend [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
WENN.com
There is no reason in God’s green earth why we can’t grow our natural hair out and attend school! Talk about ignorance, white supremacy, and mind games to make us hate ourselves? GTFOHWP! Some folks are saying this is credited to living in the “south,” but that cant be totally true because all the “pool people” have been coming from liberal azz Northern Cali.