SMH: Terry Crews Accused Of Defamation And Harassment In New $1 Million Lawsuit

Terry Crews Being Sued Over Alleged Defamation And Harassment

Unfortunately, it looks like Terry Crews has another legal battle on his hands—except this time, he’s the defendant.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was recently slammed with a seven-figure lawsuit filed by his former friend and social media manager, Darwin Hall. The plaintiff claims that he is owed more than $1 million in wages and reimbursements for his services administered on . The lawsuit also accuses the former football player of encouraging his fanbase to harass Hall with after Crews blasted his ex-employee on social media.

The suit reads:

In response to Defendant Crews’ false and defamatory posts, Plaintiff Hall was located, and then contacted by numerous followers of Defendant Crews, who threatened Plaintiff’s life, property, and business and promised to hunt him down for ‘hurting’ Defendant Crews, even publicly asking Defendant Crews if Defendant Crews would pay a ‘bounty’ for Plaintiff Hall. Plaintiff Hall was terrified and feared for his safety as well as that of his family.

Hall claims that he began working for Crews back in 1999, at the beginning of his acting career. Working under Symbolic Web Media, he says the firm was paid $28,479 for services; but claims that amount only covered 296 hours of work, when he actually put 6,000 hours in. Hall claims that Crews agreed to pay him $55 an hour.

Their business relationship supposedly went downhill in 2013, when the online marketer began working for a LGBT client with a dating app. Hall claims that Crews was outraged once he learned about his other job, and demanded he stop working for the client.

“The client identifies as LGBT, although the app did not involve the LGBT community,” the lawsuit states. “Crews found out that Plaintiffs were working on the app and flew into a rage. Defendant Crews told Plaintiffs that in no uncertain terms could Defendants continue to work with Plaintiffs if Plaintiffs worked with anyone that was LGBT on an app for the LGBT community. Plaintiffs told Defendants that the app did not involve the LGBT community, and that because the client had already paid for Plaintiffs to build the app, Plaintiffs were contractually obligated to perform the work.”

According to Hall, he supposedly cut ties with the client only because Crews promised to remiburse him for lost income, but later allegedly failed to honor the same agreement.

Terry Crews began tweeting about what people believe to be Hall in late 2017, though he didn’t include Hall’s name–but he did refer to a “former friend” who was trying to shake him down. His tweets did not mention any supposed dating app, but it did refer to an alleged porn website. Crews’ tweets also included some pretty serious allegations of drug dealing and attempted murder.

When I found out he was building porn sites, I told him I couldn’t work with him anymore, I saw how it all would backfire on me. He agreed to no longer build them… Then promptly asked ME to pay him to replace all the money the porn sites would have given him. I refused. — terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 25, 2017

He sold both illegal drugs and Amway at the same time. Just to let you know the extent of his hustle. I was constantly telling him he needed to find a right way to live. He would always thank me and say how glad he was to have me to help him— as long as I never crossed him. — terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 25, 2017

One time he bragged about trying to kill his college roommate by spiking the guys peanut butter with mercury. He said the guy got really sick, but didn’t die. I don’t know if it was true or not, but He was bragging to subtly let me know how far he would go if ever crossed. — terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 25, 2017

Darwin Hall is seeking damages for breach of contract, defamation, cyberstalking, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Terry Crews has not yet responded to any of these allegations.