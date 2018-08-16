Around The World & Back-Snap: Spectacular Bad Bish Jalen Ramsey FLAMED Trash NFL QBs & Crashed Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Jalen Ramsey Blows Up Twitter With QB Opinions
Our favorite spectacular bad bish (not named Uzi Vert) has everyone buzzing over his hilariously P E T T Y GQ interview where he roasts, flames and straight-up DRAGS trash NFL QBs in a genuinely entertaining moment that sent Sports Twitter spiraling into a TIZZY.
Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over Jalen Ramsey’s pearl clutch-worthy QB opinions.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images