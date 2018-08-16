Bagged And Tagged: Nipsey Hussle Tells Lauren London She’s “Stuck” With Him

Nipsey Hussle Tells Lauren London They’re Stuck Like Glue

It’s been a positive c-day celebration week for crip and rapper Nipsey Hussle. The Leo gang representative just turned 33-tears-old on August 15th. Nip has been out and about everywhere from LA to ATL with his lady Lauren London by his side.

The first turn up was at Club Murano in LA.

Nipsey and Lauren took a breather from the his c-day poo-rty to make a snap video. In it, Nipsey let’s Lauren know, in his gangster language, she’s his lover for life.

“You know what this sh-t is, you stuck…bagged and tagged.”

Gotta let um kno sometime lol A post shared by Nipsey Hussle (@nipseyhussle) on Aug 15, 2018 at 2:04am PDT

Nipsey Hussle a Leo man. Lawdddd! Lauren you stuck boo. You not going no where 😩 — G. (@Jayasiaaaa) August 15, 2018

