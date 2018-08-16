Bagged And Tagged: Nipsey Hussle Tells Lauren London She’s “Stuck” With Him

Nipsey Hussle and girlfriend Lauren London

(Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Nipsey Hussle Tells Lauren London They’re Stuck Like Glue

It’s been a positive c-day celebration week for crip and rapper Nipsey Hussle. The Leo gang representative just turned 33-tears-old on August 15th. Nip has been out and about everywhere from LA to ATL with his lady Lauren London by his side.

The first turn up was at Club Murano in LA.

Nipsey and Lauren took a breather from the his c-day poo-rty to make a snap video. In it, Nipsey let’s Lauren know, in his gangster language, she’s his lover for life.

“You know what this sh-t is, you stuck…bagged and tagged.”

Gotta let um kno sometime lol

A post shared by Nipsey Hussle (@nipseyhussle) on

How sweet. Lauren sent her own C-day message to her baby daddy. Hit the flip to see.

Happy Cday to this crazy ass man @nipseyhussle 😝

Happy Cday to this crazy ass man @nipseyhussle 😝

A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on

Nipsey had a second birthday party last night in ATL at club Meskerem. Lauren was present but fell bacl from taking any flicks.

Happy C-day Cuz!

 

