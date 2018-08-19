Jesse Williams Loses Attempt To Lower $50k Monthly Child Support

Jesse Williams Loses Bid For New Child Support Hearing

Jesse Williams’ co-parenting situation with Aryn Drake-Lee clearly isn’t going how he wants.

According to The Blast, Jesse appealed the child support ruling, claiming there was “insufficient evidence” to justify the amount, but a judge shut down his new trial bid and ordered him to pay.

As previously reported Williams will have to hand over $270,000 in legal fees as well as $50,629 in monthly child support. The high numbers are because Williams reportedly makes over $521K a month.

The couple have two children, three-year-old Maceo and four-year-old Sadie.

Things aren’t all bad for Jesse Williams, Deadline recently reported that the” Grey’s Anatomy’s” star and “The Fast and the Furious” star Jordana Brewster are starring in Jay Baruchel’s “Random Acts of Violence.”

The film tells the story of comic book creator Todd Walkley (Williams) and a road trip. During the trip several people are killed in a fashion eerily similar to the kills portrayed in Walkley’s Slasherman comic.