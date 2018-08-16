Not Today Satan: 74-Year-Old Woman Thwarts Robber By Grabbing His Unmentionables

The Elderly Ball-Snatcher Was Ready

One 74-year-old woman had zero time for foolishness when she almost got robbed outside a shopping center.

According to AL.com, it all went down in Alabama after Brenda Stinson left the Piggly Wiggly for a fine day of grocery shopping. She stopped by the pharmacy to pick up medicine, then came outside to walk to her car. When she got to her SUV, Stinson said a thief came out of nowhere.

“That’s when he grabbed me,” she said. “He grabbed me so quick, we got to tussling. He was trying to get my money, but I was holding onto my pocket.”

Stinson said she never carries a purse, so she keeps her cash in a brown bag tucked in her pocket. She thinks the robber saw how she functioned in the Piggly Wiggly because he knew exactly where to look for her stash.

But, again, Ms. Stinson had zero time for foolishness that day, so she resorted to…unconventional defense methods.

Hit the next page to peep how Ms. Stinson got out of this one!